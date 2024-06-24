John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced that he will engage with journalists on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

This upcoming meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for Mahama to share his thoughts and plans with the press and the public

This major engagement with journalists is the first in a series of similar encounters that Mahama will have with the media before the December elections.

In a statement issued by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for Mahama, explained that the media encounter is an opportunity for him to share his vision for Ghana’s future and address important national interest issues.

“The forthcoming media encounter, a testament to Mahama’s unwavering commitment to transparency and dialogue with the people of Ghana, recognises the crucial role of the media.

He firmly believes that an open and interactive conversation with the media is vital in equipping the Ghanaian people with the information they need to make informed decisions.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital