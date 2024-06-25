The Centre for Communication and Culture, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Ghana Culture Forum, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the National Theatre have on June 24, launched the maiden edition of the ”Oynimpon Awards”.

The ”Onyimpon Awards”, which seeks to celebrate lifetime achievers in the arts and cultural space, will be held on September 13, 2024.

The day will also be used to commemorate Dr. Ephraim Amu’s birthday. The Executive Director of the Centre for Communication and Culture, Enimil Ashon, spoke to Channel One TV:

“ In the 70s and 80s, there was the ECRAG Awards, which is the mother of all the arts. Mother in terms of the fact that it is not a single art form that we recognize.

We recognize all the art forms, which is a complete, make of the culture of this country. Onyimpon wards will be held on the 13th of September, this year, to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Ephraim Amu. So that’s a one, I mean, it is to recognize lifetime achievers, number one, and then also the contemporary artists who have to be recognized.” He said

He continued, “And then, on the full, day before, we are going to have a national industry lecture. You know, apparently by, you know, certain personalities of culture who will come and deliver this for us. So that’s in a nutshell, that’s what Union Pong Awards, we are celebrating lifetime achievers in the arts and cultural space”

Some of the dignitaries at the much-attended launch include Ken Fiati, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor, Franky5 and Daddy Bosco.