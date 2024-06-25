The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the Minority caucus of opposing the proposed bill on Free Senior High School policy.

The bill seeks to regulate the Free SHS intervention by making it mandatory for future governments to sustain the policy.

The leader of the majority group had earlier disclosed that the bill has received executive approval for it to be laid before the house by the Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the minority must provide reasons for its opposition to the bill.

“We have heard the Ranking Member on Education, the Hon Member for Akatsi North, [Peter Nortsu-Kotoe], strongly opposing the Free SHS bill. Clearly, the NDC minority doesn’t want to commit itself to the Free SHS, and the fact that we want to enact a law to make it mandatory.

“We have stated time without number that those provisions in the constitution that talk about Free SHS, are very aspirational, they are aspirational provisions. So, the way to go is to enact a law to regulate the Free SHS policy which is currently in operation.

“The NDC is opposed to this, and they have spoken through their ranking member. We want them to tell Ghanaians whether Free SHS is not their priority, as a responsible opposition.

He added, “The Ministry of Education is going to ferry the bill through to parliament. We’re ready and as part of the engagement process, we engaged them, but they are adamant. The NDC is not ready for the Free SHS bill. It’s clear and their spokesperson on education has been clear. The last time I tried to tease the matter out of the floor, he avoided a response a stayed clear of it. He’s not ready to commit himself.

“We know that in Parliament, the caucus speaks through its spokesperson and he’s the ranking member on education, he’s the NDC’s spokesperson on education and he says he is opposed to the bill because there are some provisions in the constitutions. They should tell us why they oppose the bill.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital