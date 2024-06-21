The Majority in Parliament has described the Minority caucus as a confused and inconsistent group due to their apparent inability to adhere to their own declared boycott of parliamentary activities.

The controversy began when the Minority declared they would abstain from parliamentary business on days when their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, was required to attend court in the ongoing ambulance case.

This decision was intended to remain in effect until the legal proceedings against the Minority Leader and two others were concluded.

However, the Majority has pointed out that the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, participated in a leadership conclave meeting prior to the commencement of parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, June 20.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, was particularly vocal about the apparent miscommunication among the Minority caucus. He recounted the events that transpired, noting the visible confusion among the Minority members on the Floor of Parliament.

“I saw my colleague panting when he was walking in, I saw him panting. Probably he was not informed. The decision from your [Minority] side is that you are boycotting. Clearly, there is a certain confusion on your side which I think you should find a way to deal with.

They should find a way to deal with this confusion because earlier on, Honourable [Bernard] Ahiafor and you can testify he participated in the meeting we had with leadership. And then he walked in, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu was here and there were other colleagues.

“Then they signaled among themselves then they all walked out. You [Bernard Ahiafor] suddenly came in panting. And I think you should rule him out. He should join forces with his colleagues to continue to stay away from the Chamber and the Ghanaian people will know their true colors.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital