The Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has announced the appointment of Kwaku Kwarteng, Obuasi West Member of Parliament (MP) as the spokesperson for the newly established Economy Committee.

This development comes after Kwaku Kwarteng, who currently chairs the Finance Committee, was accused of hindering the approval of tax waivers for companies under the One District One Factory policy.

In presenting the business statement for the upcoming week, Afenyo-Markin said Kwaku Kwarteng will now serve as the majority caucus’ spokesperson on the Economy Committee, replacing his previous role as Finance Committee Chair.

“Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng is going to be our spokesperson on the economy,” he stated, adding “Yes the new economy committee is going to be the most important committee in this house.”

But the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah described the announcement of Kwaku Kwarteng’s new role as an overthrow.

“Simply announce that you have overthrown him and made changes. Please respected Majority Leader you should know better. This is not how we overthrow people,” he stated.

