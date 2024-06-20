The Majority and Minority Chief Whips of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Governs Kwame Agbodza have filed a private members’ motion for the house to constitute a special or an ad-hoc committee to investigate the loss of 80 million Ghana Cedis in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Investments Funds.

The Leaders of the House are also demanding a probe into the use of public funds paid for services rendered by Zipline Ghana.

Additionally, Governs Agbodza and Frank Annoh-Dompreh want an investigation into the various ICT contracts procured by the NHIA.

In a related development, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has expressed his astonishment at the minority members’ absence from parliamentary proceedings.

The Minority caucus had previously announced that they would not participate in chamber activities on days when their Leader is required to attend court for the ambulance purchase case, opting to wait until the court’s daily sessions are over.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Annoh-Dompreh commented on the minority’s decision to abstain from parliamentary duties, interpreting it as a revealing act.

“… It is quite a big surprise to me…They have elected to be absent.”

“Clearly they are demonstrating their true colours to the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority Members upon appearing in the house have raised a concern of quorum, compelling the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako to commence the processes for the adjournment of the house due to the lack of the required numbers of MPs for business to take place.

