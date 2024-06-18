The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ahafo Ano southwest of the Ashanti Region has indicated that residents, especially voters, will punish the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections for abandoning the only park in the town.

There is ongoing blame game between the two political parties over the park which residents said the NPP had promised to convert into an astroturf.

Residents say a bulldozer was brought to the site a week before the NPP’s parliamentary primaries and left exactly a day after the primaries, leaving the park with an undulating surface.

The NPP in the district also accuses people affiliated with the NDC of sabotaging and eventually succeeding in chasing out the contractor with stones.

Dumong Solomon who is the NDC’s Ahafo Ano South Secretary, told Nii Larte Lartey on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that residents will not forgive the NPP for destroying and abandoning the only social ground in the area.

“This is the only ground for social activities in the area, and the NPP government said they were building an astroturf, and so a week before the NPP primaries, they started destroying the park and said that they were going to construct an astroturf. They came and took the grader from the place a day after the primaries.

“We are only quiet because the NPP will soon come to Mankraso to campaign for votes. They will be talking to the very people they have destroyed their park and we will see the message they will send across.”

