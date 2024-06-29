The late Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony.

The burial service commenced at 7 am on Saturday, June 29, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra.

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebarh tragically passed away on Thursday, April 11, after a short battle with illness.

Mrs. Trebarh was a prominent figure in Ghanaian business. She notably served as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from 2013 to 2017.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics. She began her career as Ghana’s first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd.

She later held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Mrs. Trebarh was also the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.

