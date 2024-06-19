The historically rich bilateral relationship that exists between Ghana and Japan has lasted decades with the two countries often sharing common interests in areas of trade, business, and tourism, among others.

An aspect of the Japan-Ghanaian partnership that has witnessed a sporadic rise recently is the creative or music sector which has seen Ghanaian musicians in particular playing shows in the Asian country and establishing connections with the Ghanaian community in the country.

This rise in the entry of Ghanaian music into Japan has been made possible by one man whose vision and creative acumen have facilitated connections between Ghana’s creative industry and Japan.

His name is Opoku Oppong Kwabena and he is one of the foremost names in the entertainment and hospitality industries in not just Japan but Asia as a continent.

Kobe combines his intelligence as an astute entrepreneur and passion for the arts to perfection with his ownership of R3 Club Lounge, R2 Supperclub and R1tokyo restaurant in Japan laying credence to these outstanding qualities of his.

Koby’s resourcefulness and rich networking have seen him bring the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Bruno Mars, NeYO, Ruby Rose, Jnr Choi, Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Chris Brown, and Rihanna, among others to Japan to perform at his R2 Superclub which was previously christened Midas Club.

In Ghanaian entertainment circles, Koby’s Midas Touch record label is widely remembered for the discovery and management of the late Ebony Reigns.

Not only is he an accomplished businessman and creative arts fanatic, but he also has a heart of gold which makes him spread love to others, especially the needy.

As part of his philanthropic works, Pretty Kobe has often collaborated with Genuine Smiles Africa Foundation, an NGO dedicated to putting smiles on people’s faces in Ghana and Africa and helping the less privileged.

In an interview with GhanaWeekend, averred that the establishment of Grammy Africa presents a great opportunity for Ghanaian musicians to win the coveted award.

The Tokyo-based entrepreneur argued that holding an African version of the Grammy’s will allow Ghanaian musicians to submit more tracks as the awards will be tailored for the African sector.

He expressed disapproval of opinions that holding an African-exclusive Grammy will deprive the scheme of the honour and prestige that comes with it.

