Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has announced plans by Parliament to sit after 3 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The decision comes after the Minority said it will boycott sittings in the House on days their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson goes to court.

Dr. Ato Forson is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the botched ambulance deal when he was Deputy Finance Minister.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin said the new arrangement will benefit all.

“Mr. Speaker, there is an arrangement that on Tuesdays and Thursdays we sit after 3 pm. As a result of that, questions will receive written answers, which answers will be published for members, so that arrangement is in place.

“So no member will lose an opportunity to have answers to questions because of the late sitting.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x