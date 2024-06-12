The Minority in Parliament has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Akufo-Addo government to ensure the remaining containers of medical commodities locked up at the Tema port are cleared.

The Ministry of Health received 14 out of the 182 containers at the Tema Port holding essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments donated by the Global Fund after a public backlash two months ago.

The drugs were stuck at the port for almost a year due to the government’s inability to settle third-party fees.

Addressing journalists in Accra, on Wednesday, June 12, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the government’s delay in clearing the remaining containers demonstrates unprecedented irresponsibility.

“We are calling on the president, and his Vice, Ghanaians are suffering and these medications are running out of stock. The Ghana Medical Association has said that very soon we will run out of stock in most of these medications.

“Therefore, Mr president, at least the right to health care is enshrined in the 1992 constitution and you should not continue to disgrace Ghana like you continue to do. So, we expect that within the next 24 hours, we must hear something positive with regard to the clearing of containers with the drugs at the port,” he stated.

