The Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Oklitey Teye Larbi, has expressed concern over what he deems a lack of commitment by members of the Majority Caucus of Parliament to the business of the House.

The MP bemoans that most members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament have abandoned business in favour of the campaign activities by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 19, Oklitey Teye Larbi said the posture of the members on the Majority side is a disincentive to the Minority Caucus.

“It is not good for our image. As if we are joking here. And if the government doesn’t have any business for us to do, then we should adjourn sine die so that we go home and continue because, as I speak to you, most of our colleagues are following the vice president left, right, and centre. We also have to go and campaign. We cannot be here doing government business while they go out there and campaign.

“We also want to follow our flagbearer. It is a fact and it is true that our colleagues are following the vice president and that is the reason why some of them are not here. My point is that if it is about the campaign, then let’s just adjourn sine die so that we all go because they are not showing commitment towards business in this House.”