More teachers in public schools in the Greater Accra Region continue to benefit from the government’s One Teacher One Laptop programme.

The latest to benefit are some six hundred teachers drawn from the Ada East and West District Directorates of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Greater Accra Region.

At Ada Foah in the Ada East District, the visibly anxious teachers were aided by their leaders to secure their share of the Laptops after undergoing the administrative processes including the production of their Ghana Cards and Signatures.

Some expressed delight after receiving their share of the computers.

In the Ada West District, eligible teachers converged at the District Office at Sege where distribution took place.

Almost all eligible teachers received their Laptops.

District Director of Education, Mr. Stephen Arthur was grateful to the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education and the teacher unions for the initiative.

“The world has become a global village and it is working tools like the Laptop Computer and the Internet that will make the Ghanaian teacher actively participate in the global village”, he said.

He expressed the hope the gadgets would be put to good use for the benefit of the beneficiaries and their students.

The ongoing distribution is part of a nationwide mop up exercise to ensure all teachers in public schools benefit from the scheme.

The government of Ghana, in its quest to enhance education delivery through information technology, launched the One Teacher One Laptop programme to highlight the importance of ICT-mediated Teacher Professional Development (TPD).

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the initiative in September 2021 under an aggressive programme to strategically influence teaching and learning outcomes in pre-tertiary educational institutions nationwide.

Under the programme, every teacher in the public school from Kindergarten to the senior high school are to receive a computer laptop each to aid them in teaching lessons preparation, research and learning.

Government will pay 70 per cent of the cost of the laptop while each teacher pays the remaining 30 per cent.

