MTN Ghana has launched its 30 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge at MTN House in Accra on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

This initiative marks an evolution of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care, which has now been expanded to 30 days in celebration of MTN’s 30th anniversary.

This year’s theme, “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” highlights the transformative power of education in driving socio-economic growth and preparing the youth for the future.

MTN Y’ello Care is a group-wide employee volunteerism programme that enables staff to actively engage in community development projects across MTN’s operating countries. Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and hundreds of communities across the continent.

At the launch, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, outlined several key initiatives, including the drilling of 30 boreholes in senior high schools across 16 regions, providing digital tools to bridge the educational divide, and supporting school feeding programs through garden projects. These efforts aim to address critical issues in rural education and foster an equitable digital future for Ghana.

Stephen Blewett encouraged all MTN employees to participate in the volunteer activities, highlighting the “competition for good” aspect, where the winning country secures $100,000. He also expressed gratitude to partners such as CENDLOS, Coral Reef Innovation Hub, and Huawei Ghana for their support in ensuring the success of this year’s campaign.

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer Adwoa Wiafe also addressed the attendees, urging employees to take part in the activities, which will allow them to share knowledge and skills with students and young people in the community.

She emphasized the importance of balancing work and volunteering to meet both community and customer needs.

The launch event, attended by Deputy Minister of Education Hon John Ntim Fordjour, along with MTN executives, staff, and partners, marks a significant milestone in MTN’s community outreach efforts.

The 30 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge is now officially underway, with MTN Ghana employees ready to make a lasting impact on rural and remote communities.

