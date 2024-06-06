Benedict Bentil, Senior Manager for Enterprise & Portfolio Management at MTN Ghana, emphasised the company’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies.

Speaking on the topic “Enabling Digital Economy” on the Citi Business Festival, Bentil reiterated MTN’s goal of remaining a leader in technological innovation.

Bentil highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and industry players in propelling Ghana’s digital transformation, particularly regarding 5G technology.

“The government has been working with partners in this space to see how Ghana can start our journey and maximise our use of the 5G. For us, of course, we see it as the next big thing and prepare ourselves to be able to continuously adopt the next technology.

“So, in terms of technology, resources or solutions we have available, we are building towards that and we are not going to wait to be left out,” he stated.