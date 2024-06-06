Benedict Bentil, the Senior Manager of Enterprise & Portfolio Management for MTN Ghana, has disclosed that the telecommunication giant is working actively to adopt and provide 5G services in the country.

This comes after the government announced that, together with seven other companies, it will be rolling out 5G services in the country within the next six months with NextGen Infraco, as the chosen recipient of the deal.

Stakeholders within the telecommunication industry have argued that given MTN’s significance in the space, it should have been considered for the 5G contract.

Speaking during the Citi Business Festival on the topic ‘Enabling Digital Economy’, Mr Bentil emphasised MTN’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

He added that MTN is not merely waiting on the sidelines but is actively investing in 5G technology.

“We know the government has been working with partners to see how Ghana can start the journey and maximise the use of the 5G. For us at MTN, we see it as the big thing and we are preparing ourselves to adopt the next technology continuously.

“In terms of the resources and solutions we have, we are building towards that. We are not going to wait to be left behind. We will make sure that we invest in 5G as well,” he stated.

