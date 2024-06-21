The latest findings from the Ghana Statistical Service have indicated that the Ashanti Region has the highest number of multi-dimensionally poor individuals, with over 900,000 people affected.

Overall, the report reveals that 7.3 million Ghanaians, constituting 43.8% of the population, are currently facing severe poverty due to deprivations across various dimensions.

According to the report, the severity of poverty is similar in both rural and urban areas, reflecting widespread challenges throughout the country.

The Savannah Region stands out with the highest proportion of multidimensionally poor residents at 49.5%, nearly double the national average.

Other regions with high rates of multidimensional poverty include the Northeast, Upper East, Oti, and Northern Regions.

Despite the Ashanti Region having a lower percentage of its population living in poverty, it has the highest number of multi-dimensionally poor individuals, with over 900,000 people affected.

The Northern Region follows closely with over 800,000 people living in such conditions, while the Ahafo Region has the lowest count at about 100,000.

In the Savannah, Northeast, Upper East, and Northern Regions, more than half of the rural population is living in multidimensional poverty.

The report also notes that female-headed households, large households, and those headed by younger or elderly persons are more likely to experience multidimensional poverty, driven primarily by employment and living conditions dimensions.