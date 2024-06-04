Dr. Angela Durowaa Frempong, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Obaatan Pa Women’s Hospital, has cautioned women against having multiple sexual partners, as it can increase the risk of cervical cancer.

Speaking at a public health symposium and orientation of the NP2 programme under the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) at Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa Memorial Fashion School, Dr. Frempong highlighted common reproductive health concerns for women.

She stressed the importance of understanding this risk and the need for regular screenings. “Engaging with multiple sexual partners can elevate the risk of cervical cancer due to higher exposure to the human papillomavirus (HPV) especially to women who are unable to clear the room infection and harbor it,” Dr. Frempong explained.

Dr. Frempong emphasised the link between multiple sexual partners and the risk of developing cervical cancer. She explained that the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is the leading cause of cervical cancer in women. Having multiple sexual partners increases the likelihood of being exposed to HPV, putting women at a higher risk for developing the disease.

She urged women to practice safe sex and limit their number of sexual partners to reduce their risk of cervical cancer. She also stressed the importance of regular Pap smears and HPV screenings, which can detect abnormal cells before they develop into cancer.

Dr. Frempong mentioned that women are often not empowered in decision-making and financially, leading to a lack of their reproductive health.

“Women are not really empowered. A lot of women look to somebody to be able to make a step. So I am feeling unwell but I have to seek approval from my partner, father, from somebody before I can seek help. Link to that is that fact that some women are not financially empowered so even if they can take that decision to go, they don’t have the financial means to do that.”

She noted that many women prioritise their children’s welfare over their health, neglecting regular check-ups and screenings.

Dr. Frempong also emphasised the disparity in access to specialised reproductive care. “In many communities, the lack of reproductive health specialists forces women to rely on general practitioners who may not have the expertise to conduct thorough examinations,” she said. This gap in specialised care underscores the urgent need for better healthcare infrastructure and resources.

Advising the women and particularly the students in attendance, Dr. Frempong urged them to seek professional or medical help when noticing any unusual symptoms with their reproductive health. “It’s crucial to pay attention to your body and seek medical advice if something seems abnormal. Early detection and treatment can make a significant difference,” she advised.

The symposium served as an opportunity for women particularly the students to learn about the importance of prioritizing their reproductive health and seeking proper medical care. It also served as a crucial platform for raising awareness about reproductive health issues and empowering women to take proactive steps towards their health and well-being.