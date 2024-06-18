Fear has gripped the Wa community following the gruesome killing of two private security men in the town.

The two private security men were killed at their duty posts in separate attacks at the Wa East office of the Ghana Education Service and the Wa Model Junior High School.

Citi FM’s Upper West regional correspondent, Latif Mahama, reports that the situation has sent shivers down the spines of many residents who are calling on the police to beef up security in the town.

“We woke up to an incident where a security man at the Wa Education Service was murdered, and residents told us that someone saw the body with a big cut on his throat and placed on a bench.

“Just as the police arrived at the scene, the security man of the Wa Model School was also reported killed, and this has left many people leaving in fear,” Latif Mahama told Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena on Citi Prime News.

A total of eleven security men were killed in Wa in the year 2023 under mysterious circumstances.

