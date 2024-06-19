Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the overlord of the Waala traditional area, has called for a comprehensive report from the police regarding the alarming series of killings in Wa, which claimed the lives of about 13 individuals between 2022 and 2023.

The request was made during an urgent meeting with the Upper West regional security council after the recent slayings of two more private security personnel in Wa on June 18, 2024.

Naa Pelpuo expressed concern over the police’s prolonged silence on the investigation results, noting its negative impact on the community’s willingness to help, particularly in Wa.

“The Traditional Council has as a matter of urgency, requested for an update on the investigations into the previous ritual murders. We cannot fight against fresh murders if we have no idea of what happened to those people apprehended after the previous ones. This has, to a large extent, dampened the spirit of volunteerism in many people,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between security forces and local volunteers to prevent further loss of life.

The town has witnessed the brutal murders of about 15 individuals, predominantly private security guards, in what seem to be ritualistic acts by unidentified culprits.

Despite arrests related to these crimes, there have been no convictions, leaving the community in fear.

In the meeting, it was agreed that measures such as enhanced street lighting, increased police presence, and patrols, along with robust cooperation between security personnel and neighborhood watch groups, would be implemented.

Naa Pelpuo urged Wa residents to share any relevant information with authorities and called on landlords and hoteliers to monitor and report any suspicious activities to the police.

