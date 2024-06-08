The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has been released after hours of detention at the Police CID Headquarters.

Naa Koryoo was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, upon invitation, which angered sympathisers of the NDC who later besieged the premises to demand her release.

NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, condemned the detention and cautioned that it was likely to raise political tensions.

The former president in a statement that demanded Naa Koryoo’s release, urged the relevant stakeholders “to recognise that justice is not just a moral imperative but a crucial prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability in a nation.”

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi also slammed the leadership of the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of Naa Koryoo, alleging it was carried out by personnel controlled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Naa Koryoo’s assistant, Delali Sewarkpor, also described the detention as a political persecution being carried out by elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Groups of jubilant supporters of the NDC were seen rejoicing at the Cantonments Police Station at about 12:10 pm on Saturday, supposedly celebrating Naa Koryoo’s release.

Sewarkpor confirmed to Citi News that Naa Koryoo was released around 11:30 am on Saturday after immense pressure from the leadership of the NDC.

