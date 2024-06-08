Delali Sewarkpor, the personal assistant to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has described her detention as a political persecution being carried out by elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The personal assistant said supporters of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor and sympathisers of the NDC have yet to be told the reason for her detention.

He alleged in an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on ChannelOne TV that the PC’s arrest was an orchestration by either the Presidency or the Minister for the Interior.

“The only information we are getting is that it is an order from above for her to be arrested and it is only the president or the Interior Minister that can call for her arrest and this is purely political persecution

“Since her arrest yesterday [Friday, June 7], we are yet to know the reason for her detention except for some speculations. Yesterday, she was invited by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command when they found a gun in her car, they asked for the documents about the gun and she produced all the documents to support that she has the right to possess the gun. The gun was not even found by the police but some NPP thugs.”

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor is suspected of having been arrested in connection with her possession of a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson on the dawn of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Delali Sewarkpor, however, denied her involvement in the stabbing stating that she was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

“She [Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor] was not even at the scene when Hawa Koomson’s son was stabbed, and she only went to the police station in the company of Mustapha Gbande to help calm down tempers in the constituency. ”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigita