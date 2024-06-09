The Ghana Police Service has denied allegations by the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that senior police officials, including the Accra Regional Police Commander, CID Director-General, and Inspector-General of Police, claimed that the arrest of three individuals with firearms in Ofaakor was orchestrated by some officials at the behest of higher authorities.

The police, in a statement, disclosed that it has received a video of Asiedu Nketia claiming that some seniors in the police have told him the arrest was based on an order from above.

The police described Asiedu Nketia’s allegations as “false and baseless,” stating that the arrest was a legitimate enforcement of the law, without any external influence.

The suspects, according to the police, were apprehended at the Electoral Commission offices in Ofaakor with a Pump Action gun and ammunition.

However, the police maintain that none of the senior officers mentioned by Asiedu Nketia made any such statements.

Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketia, while addressing the media after the release of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, from police custody has warned the police and security agencies to be cautious ahead of the 2024 elections, stating that no law was designed to intimidate citizens.

Find below the statement

The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a video in which Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia is heard claiming that the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Inspector-General of Police had indicated to him that the arrest of some three persons for possession of firearms at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency was based on an order from above.

We would like to categorically state that the claims are false and without any bases. None of the officers mentioned in the video has at any point in time made any such pronouncement.

We wish to emphasize that all three suspects were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region. They have subsequently been cautioned and granted bail.

