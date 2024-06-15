NALO Solutions, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, has launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NALO Cares. This momentous occasion marks a new chapter in the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

In his inaugural speech, CEO of NALO Solutions, Ing. Francis Benjamin Ocran expressed his immense pleasure and profound responsibility in spearheading this initiative. “Success is not solely measured by profits and growth,” he emphasised. “It is also about the positive impact we leave on the communities we serve.”

NALO Cares is designed to go beyond mere charitable donations; it aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. The initiative focuses on educational development in under-resourced areas, providing crucial support and opportunities for growth.

One of the cornerstone projects of NALO Cares is the contribution to Luom Presbyterian Basic School. The company has equipped the school with a state-of-the-art computer lab, bridging the digital divide and enhancing the learning potential of students.

“Every child, regardless of their location, deserves access to quality education and the tools necessary to succeed in the digital age,” said the CEO. “Our efforts in providing this computer lab are a testament to our dedication to this cause.”

Delivering the address on behalf of the District Director of Education, Elizabeth Ampofo applauded Nalo Solutions for commissioning an ICT laboratory at Luom Presbyterian Basic School.

She further called on stakeholders for more infrastructural development within the education sector in the district.

The launch of NALO Cares has been a collaborative effort, with contributions from the dedicated team at NALO Solutions and support from various partners and stakeholders.

As NALO Solutions embarks on this journey of giving and serving, the company aims to inspire others to make a meaningful difference in their communities.