The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has lauded traditional authorities across the country for their relentless efforts in bringing people from diverse backgrounds together in a shared sense of community.

This remarkable achievement, he noted, is rooted in inclusivity, highlighting the role traditional authorities have played in fostering peaceful coexistence among the Ghanaian populace.

He praised the vibrant tapestry of cultures exhibited across the country, attesting to the harmonious relationships between communities and ethnic groupings built over the years.

“Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups,” he emphasised.

Dr. Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, made this observation during a visit to the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024.

This visit follows similar visits to the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, and the Awomefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III, in May 2024.

Dr. Prempeh noted that his visit aims to enhance relations between the government and traditional authorities. He reiterated the need for cordial relations among Ghanaian ethnic groups, citing the longstanding affectionate relations between Asantes and Gas.

He referenced an archival document from July 25, 1946, showcasing a durbar held by the then Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah II, in honour of the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, his grandfather.

The Ga Mantse expressed delight in Dr. Prempeh’s visit and recounted the cordial relations between himself and the Asantehene, which predates their time to that of their forebears.

“I believe we must guard our peace jealously, as it is in that co-existence that we can have development. I am inclined to people who are not divisive, and so, I am happy to see you.

He added, “On Sunday, I look forward to receiving my brother, Otumfuo, furthering the close bond of affection and great historical ties.”

