Edward Bawa, the Member of Parliament for Bongo, has accused the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, of insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians with his recent comments on the erratic power situation.

This accusation follows Dr. Prempeh’s statement that the recent power outages experienced in parts of the country were not due to load-shedding by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

For months, most parts of the country have witnessed intermittent power outages, affecting both businesses and households.

However, the Energy Minister stated on the floor of Parliament that the power issues are a result of localized outages due to overloaded transformers.

Speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, Edward Bawa, the ranking member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, expressed his discontent with the Energy Minister’s approach, noting a lack of transparency in addressing the power challenges.

“People have heard him and they have come to realise that it is becoming a character. There is a pattern that is associated with him, that is a lack of transparency and sometimes the insult on the intelligence. Because he did that in Kumasi and again today. Based on his response it was just an insult to Ghanaians,” he stated.