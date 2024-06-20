The music industry is fraught with miseducation, ambiguous areas, and technical nuances that often ensnare those unfamiliar or negligent in their understanding, leaving them vulnerable to legal repercussions. In this discussion, we will delve into the complexities surrounding copyright, its implications, and the consequences of non-compliance.

Recent developments have spotlighted a contentious issue involving Team Eternity and music executive Kwame Mickey, stemming from a notable gospel song. The controversy arose due to striking similarities in lyrics between Team Eternity’s composition and the earlier work by “Hallelujah Voices,” causing a stir in the industry. The contentious matter underscores the necessity of understanding copyright intricacies.

Ownership of music involves distinct rights divided into musical composition (instrumentation) and lyrical content. Typically, ownership is shared equally, though disputes over attribution, as seen in past legal battles such as Queen and David Bowie vs. Vanilla Ice, highlight the complexity of such cases.

Songwriting credits extend beyond literal pen-to-paper activities, encompassing instances where the mere hearing of musical instrumentation inspires lyrical creation. Consequently, instrumentalists and music producers often share credit for their creative contributions.

Moreover, using excerpts or inspirations from others’ work mandates proper crediting and, if monetized, entails remunerating the original rights holders—a legal imperative often overlooked in practice.

Historically, music production involved transactions where artists relinquished rights to executive producers like Big Ben Music Production, facilitating distribution and profit generation through physical media like cassette tapes or CDs. However, the advent of digital streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music has transformed this landscape significantly.

In Kwame Mickey’s case, alleging ownership rights over the composition, attributed to Osuani Afrifa and performed by Hallelujah Voices, underscores his claims as a co-writer of Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe.” Such scenarios illustrate the repercussions of inadequate copyright comprehension among artists.

Instances of copyright infringement persist due to limited enforcement resources or the absence of rights holders. However, copyright laws ensure that even posthumously, rights holders’ descendants can claim royalties for up to 70 years after the creator’s death.

This article aims not to arbitrate culpability but to elucidate on copyright fundamentals, promoting proactive measures to mitigate disputes.

A resolution-oriented approach, such as dialogue between Team Eternity and Kwame Mickey, could lead to an amicable settlement, acknowledging mutual contributions and artistic achievements.