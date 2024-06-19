The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Krachi East Municipality is urgently appealing for support to enhance its capacity to perform its critical functions in the area.

Despite the staff’s commitment and readiness to carry out their duties, there is a pressing need for additional logistical resources to ensure the effective execution of their responsibilities.

Clement Kwesi Mamadu, the Municipal Director of NCCE, outlined these challenges during an interview with Channel One News as part of this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration.

He emphasized the commission’s dedication to educating the public, particularly the youth, about the importance of conducting violence-free elections and understanding the numerous benefits that come with peaceful electoral processes.

“The NCCE is poised to educate people, especially the younger ones, on violent-free elections and its benefits. However, our office is lacking the needed logistics to be able to deliver on its mandate,” Mr. Mamadu stated.

He pointed out that while the staff is enthusiastic and well-prepared for their civic education and outreach activities, the shortage of necessary resources significantly hinders their efforts.

By securing the needed logistical support, the NCCE aims to conduct its educational campaigns and activities more effectively.

