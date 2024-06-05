Two people including a media professional sustained injuries in Yendi after a clash broke out at a voting transfer centre between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The conflict reportedly erupted when a group of individuals, allegedly transported from Tamale, arrived at the constituency to transfer their votes on Tuesday.

The situation escalated when NDC agents attempted to challenge these individuals.

Among the injured was a media professional, who serves as a manager for Sakara Radio in Yendi.

He was present at the centre to monitor the process when he sustained a razor blade cut on his neck.