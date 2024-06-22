The Inter-Party and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Dr. Boamah Otokunor, engaged in a policy dialogue with ActionAid Ghana on Thursday, June 20.

This meeting, held at the ActionAid office, was aimed at discussing key national issues and fostering collaborative efforts for sustainable development.

Mr. Justin Bayor, the Programs Director of ActionAid Ghana, warmly welcomed Dr. Otokunor and his team. He expressed profound appreciation to the NDC leadership for establishing the Inter-Party and CSO departments, highlighting their importance in fostering inclusive dialogue and policy formulation. He also stated that the organization is an apolitical organization that does not shun from interacting with political organizations.

During the meeting, Mr Nkaw presented ActionAid’s newly launched Country Strategic Paper (CSP), which outlines its strategic priorities for the coming years. The CSP focuses on three main areas:

1. Green Ecology and Resilient Livelihoods: Emphasizing sustainable environmental practices and promoting resilience among communities.

2. Women’s Rights and Decent Work: Advocating for gender equality and fair employment opportunities.

3. Active Citizenship, Accountability, and Gender-Responsive Public Services: Ensuring transparent governance and equitable public services.

ActionAid also raised concerns about the country’s poor performance in early childhood development. They urged the NDC to prioritize this critical area when they assume office, emphasizing the long-term benefits of a solid foundation in early education. Additionally, ActionAid highlighted the pervasive lack of accountability in the country and called for stronger measures to ensure transparency and good governance.

Dr. Otokunor acknowledged these concerns, reaffirming the NDC’s commitment to its core principles of inclusivity, accountability, probity, and development. He noted that the previous NDC administration under John Dramani Mahama had made significant strides in education, such as eliminating schools under trees, and pledged that the next NDC government would continue to improve livelihoods through Gender and Social Protection Ministry.

Dr. Otokunor also outlined the NDC’s plans for the first 100 days of John Mahama’s next administration, which include restructuring the educational system and enhancing infrastructure.

He reiterated the gains made during Mahama’s previous tenure, particularly in driving economic growth through agricultural policies such as the Food and Agriculture Sector Development Policy (FASDEP) and the Medium-Term Agriculture Sector Investment Plan (METASIP).

The dialogue concluded with both parties expressing a strong commitment to ongoing collaboration to address the nation’s challenges and promote sustainable development.

