Benjamin Quashie, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders for South Africa, has questioned the credibility of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s pledge to turn the state of the economy around if elected as Ghana’s President.

Quashie argues that the Vice President, who currently leads the Economic Management Team overseeing the depreciation of the cedi, cannot make such a promise.

During a conversation with Nana Otu Darko on ‘Eda Mu Fua’ on Accra 100.5 FM, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Quashie said the Vice President, being a part of the government, should not act like an opposition leader seeking to seize power and form the next government.

He further stated that it was misleading for the Vice President to assure Ghanaians that he possessed the expertise and ability to halt the cedi’s depreciation.

Discussing labour-related issues concerning Dr Bawumia’s pledge, the NDC SA Council Chair pointed out that it is inappropriate for a sitting vice-president to assure labour of his capability to address their problems once he assumes the presidency.

“The current Vice President we have is an apology. A Vice President who thinks that politics is about being comical, a Vice President who thinks Ghanaians are dumb and when we see white, he can tell us it is red and we would find nothing wrong with it, that is the kind of Vice President we have”, he stated.

Quashie criticized the current Vice President, describing him as someone who views politics as a comedic affair and believes Ghanaians are naive.

He revealed that this is why former President John Mahama no longer responds to Bawumia, emphasising that governance is a serious matter and not about theoretical concepts and lectures.

“This Vice-president said any and everything theoretical about how to handle the economy. Didn’t he say he was going to arrest the dollar and hand the key to the IGP? That is the kind of comical Vice-president we have”, stressed Mr. Quashie.

He questioned the Vice President’s self-proclaimed role as the ‘mate’, especially when he is the head of the Economic Management Team. He emphasized that every country’s operation is based on the economy and that such a significant position in a country cannot be referred to as the ‘mate’.

“Did you ever hear Pres Mahama say he was the mate? How can you be the mate when you’re the head of the Economic Management Team? Every country is run on the economy … when you’re handed such an important position in a country, you cannot say you’re the mate”, underscored the NDC SA Council Chair.

