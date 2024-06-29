The National Democratic Congress leadership (NDC) has summoned the Central regional chairman of the party following the withdrawal of the Assin Central parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

The Central regional chairman of the NDC, Gabriel Commey, in a letter, withdrew the candidacy of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah after being found guilty of immoral acts and anti-party activities.

“Complaints were filed against Nurein Shiabu Migyimah and the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee decided to withdraw his candidature with immediate effect after exhaustive investigations and deliberations,” the letter said.

However, the party has invited the Central regional chairman and the secretary to appear before the national leadership on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 2 pm, to answer some questions, as to how they sent the letter without their approval.

The party considers the letter as “inappropriate”, adding that it’s in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution.

“The said letter seeks to communicate a decision of the Regional Functional Executive Committee in respect of the withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate to the Constituency Chairman and the Secretary.

“The above-mentioned action if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive

Committee and is considered inappropriate and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution.”

“In lieu of that, you are thereby requested to appear before the National Leadership of the party on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 2 pm together with your Regional Secretary to explain how this letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership,” the general secretary of NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

