The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the party’s national campaign team for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The appointments were made on Tuesday, June 18, after extensive consultations and deliberations, according to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Fifi Kwetey is leading the campaign team as its Coordinator, deputized by Joseph Yammin, who is in charge of regional campaigns.

The National Campaign Team will work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that includes the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Below is the full list.

NDC APPOINTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

After extensive consultations and deliberations, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, constituted the National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team comprises:

1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary)- Campaign Coordinator

2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer)- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns

3. Richard Quashiga- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns

4. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations

5. Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer

6. George Opare Addo- National Youth Organizer

7. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei- National Women’s Organizer

8. Alhaji Cole Younger- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

9. Prof. Joshua Alabi- Head of Flagbearer’s campaign

10. Joyce Bawa Mogtari- Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

11. Beatrice Annan- Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

12. Alex Segbefia- Head of Running Mate’s Campaign

13. James Agyenim Boateng- Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

14. Eric Adjei- Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

Other members of the National Campaign Team are:

1. Richard Anamoo- Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum.

2. Shine Gaveh- Representative of the Cadres Front

3. Dr. Nashiru Issahaku

4. Obuobia Darko-Opoku

5. Mary Ewusi

The National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that comprises:

1. Johnson Asiedu Nketia- Chairman

2. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

3. Dr. Ato Forson

4. Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho

5. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya

6. Kofi Totobi Quakyi

7. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

8. Dr. Kwabena Duffour

9. Betty Mould Iddrisu

10. Julius Debrah

11. Marrietta Brew

12. Dr. Valerie Sawyer

13. Sam Pee Yalley

14. Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi

The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties.

SIGNED.

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY

GENERAL SECRETARY

