Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has lauded the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) describing it as beneficial.

NDC’s boycott of IPAC meetings began in 2021 when it was called to review the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the EC’s chairperson said the NDC has made significant suggestions since its return to IPAC.

“It is a great benefit to all of us that they [NDC] have returned to IPAC. And the discussions have been going on very well. They have been very constructive. There has been valuable feedback that has come from the NDC, as well as some of the other parties.

“We have taken those on board and we have inputted them and we are working to implement them in our processes. So for the just-ended [voter] registration exercise, there was valuable feedback that the NDC brought on board.”

The leadership of the NDC explained that they rejected the invitation to be part of IPAC due to some perceived biases of the EC.

NDC eventually announced its return to IPAC in December 2023.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital