In a move to strengthen child healthcare in the country, the government of Ghana has committed significant resources to the construction of the state-of-the-art children’s hospital at Weija.

This development comes amidst growing concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Princess Marie Louise Hospital, the capital’s only public children’s hospital.

The new 120-bed facility, funded by the World Bank at $9 million, is already 65% complete, according to the contractor on the site, Joseph Adams, with Awerco Construction Limited.

He told the Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye that they are working to meet the September deadline for completion. The hospital will feature an emergency unit, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, recovery wards, three theatres, VIP wards, imaging and biomedical laboratories, an outpatient department (OPD), and a mother’s hotel.

The completion of this hospital is expected to alleviate the pressure on the Princess Marie Louise Hospital, which will also allow for essential future renovation works to be carried out on the ageing facility.

On his part, the Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye applauded the contractors for the work done so far and urged them to meet the timelines.

He also pleaded with the contractors to employ the services of skilled locals in the community to support the local economy. Addressing the media the minister said; “This project is a testament to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration’s commitment to improving pediatric care in Ghana. Once operational, this new hospital will significantly enhance healthcare delivery for children in Accra and beyond,” He added.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to improve healthcare infrastructure across the country with special attention on child health.

In Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, the 500-unit Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is also making significant progress. The new block is intended to replace the 45-year-old structure deemed structurally unsound and subsequently demolished.

The abandoned project was brought back into focus through the collaboration of the First Lady’s office, the Manhyia Palace, and the Multimedia Group, resulting in the construction of a Mother and Baby Unit to address immediate congestion issues at KATH.

Further highlighting the government’s dedication to child health, in November 2021, it was announced that childhood cancers would be covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

This policy includes the diagnosis and treatment of four major childhood cancers: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Burkitt Lymphoma, Retinoblastoma, and Wilms Tumor. These cancers, which account for approximately 60% of all childhood cancers, are highly treatable if detected early.

Additionally, a 40-bed Pediatric Oncology block is under construction for the children’s unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. This multi-purpose, ultramodern facility being developed in partnership with private sector players, will significantly change healthcare delivery for the country’s future leaders.

The new Mother and Child Centre, a centenary project of Korle Bu, set to replace the dilapidated Maternity block promises to revolutionize maternity healthcare delivery at Ghana’s premier health facility.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, during a recent visit, expressed optimism about the ongoing projects and their potential impact on healthcare delivery in the country. “We are committed to ensuring that every child in Ghana has access to the best possible healthcare,” he stated.

The need for specialist hospitals;

The Health Minister emphasized the need for Ghana to prioritize the development of specialist hospitals.

“Going forward as a country, we have to pay more attention to specialist hospitals like children’s hospitals to improve care, encourage the special practice by our medics, and address congestion among others,” Dr. Boye stated.

He underscored that such facilities are crucial in providing tailored healthcare services, fostering specialization among medical professionals, and alleviating the overcrowding that plagues general hospitals. This strategic focus, he noted, will enhance the overall healthcare delivery system and ensure that the nation’s youngest citizens receive the highest standard of medical attention.

As Ghana continues to make strides in healthcare infrastructure and policy, the new children’s hospital at Weija stands as a symbol of the government’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of its children.