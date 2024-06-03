The Minority in Parliament has kicked against the Next Gen Infraco 5G deal, describing it as “inimical to the national interest.”

On May 30th, the government revealed its intention to launch the 5G Network within the next six months.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, justified the government’s choice to award the 5G licensing contract to NextGen InfraCo, a company formed just a week prior to the approval of the contract.

The Ablekuma West MP defended that NextGen InfraCo was purposely created to handle the 5G rollout. She noted that no other company could manage the rollout at that time.

The minister further clarified that the direct contract award to this new company is a strategic move by the government to bypass previous obstacles and expedite the deployment of the 5G network in Ghana.

However, the Minority, through a statement signed and released by its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, argued that the deal was detrimental to the nation.

“After a preliminary study of the processes leading to this opaque transaction, the Minority Caucus takes the view that the Next Gen Infraco 5G deal is inimical to the national interest,” he stated.

He reasoned that this was due to its lack of value for money, unfair monopoly and exclusivity, and the absence of parliamentary approval.

He stated that at a time when the country urgently needs foreign exchange and non-tax revenue, it is unacceptable for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to hand over the country’s valuable and highly sought-after 5G spectrum to a shell company for a small sum.

“Clearly, this deal for all intents and purposes is inimical to our national interest,” he reiterated.

Dr Forson indicated that the minority has marked the transaction for thorough scrutiny.

“In the coming days, we shall be addressing the media and, by extension, the Ghanaian people on these vexed matters and collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure that our national interest is upheld,” he added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital