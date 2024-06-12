The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released over GH¢300 million in claims payments to healthcare facilities nationwide.

According to a statement signed by NHIA CEO Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the payment covers vetted claims for higher-tier facilities up to January 2024 and falls within the acceptable three-month debt period for lower-tier facilities.

The disbursement aims to ensure the smooth operation of healthcare services and sustain the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIA emphasised that timely payment seeks to enhance the quality of care provided to all NHIS members and support the operational needs of healthcare providers.

The authority expressed appreciation for the cooperation and patience of healthcare providers, assuring them of continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments.

Find below the statement