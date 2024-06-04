The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) have initiated a partnership to register children under the age of 15 from June 10.

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in expanding healthcare coverage and national identification for the nation’s young population.

The purpose of this initiative is to issue Ghana cards to these children. These cards will serve a dual purpose: they will not only provide access to healthcare services under the NHIS but also serve as official identification through the NIA.

The joint registration drive, set to begin on June 10, 2024, will set up registration centres in schools across the country to make the process more accessible. This information was part of a statement released by the NHIA on Tuesday, June 4.

The Authority expressed that by providing young individuals with Ghana cards at an early age, the initiative aims to improve the youth’s access to essential healthcare services and facilitate their participation in various socio-economic activities that require official identification.

“The collaborative efforts between the two government agencies underscore Ghana’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes and broadening the reach of social services.”

“The agenda behind this joint registration drive contributes to a more inclusive society by emphasising the vital role of healthcare access and identity recognition for the Ghanaian youth,” it stated.

The NHIA highlighted during a second phase training session currently taking place at Winneba for staff from the middle and northern belts of the Authority, that the importance of universal healthcare coverage and ensuring every child’s access to fundamental services in the country was emphasized by its representatives as well as those from the NIA.

The Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations at NHIA, Mrs Louisa Atta-Agyemang, highlighted the importance of this partnership in expanding healthcare access and building a more inclusive and empowered community.

The NIA Executive Secretary, Dr. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, emphasized the role of the Ghana card as a key tool for identity verification and access to public services, particularly for children aged 6 to 14 years.

