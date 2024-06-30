The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for a thorough probe into the physical assault of a female employee by a manager at a Savings and Loans company in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern region.

This follows a viral video where a female employee was seen being physically attacked and assaulted by her colleague in an office.

The Ghana Police Service arrested Ayivor Elikplim on Tuesday, June 25, and arraigned him on Wednesday, June 26. The Nkawkaw District Court deferred sentencing to Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

TUC, in a statement dated Friday, June 28 condemned the attack, calling for a thorough investigation and swift justice for the victim.

The Union explained that the act violates fundamental principles of respect, dignity, and workplace safety, and contravenes ILO Convention 190, which aims to eliminate violence and harassment in the workplace.

