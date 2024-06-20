The National Labour Commission has ordered the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to call off its strike.

This follows Thursday’s hearing where the commission informed CETAG of its decision to sue the government for enforcement of its arbitral award orders for CETAG.

CETAG has been on strike since Friday, June 14, 2024, over the government’s delay in implementing the arbitral award and negotiated service conditions.

The arbitral award includes the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022. To enforce its ruling the NLC is heading to court on June 26.

Labour Consultant, Austin Garmey, speaking to the media said: “We cannot deny the fact that the commission listened to the issues we raised, and we can say that they have directed the employer to go and fully implement this particular directive, if you like an adendum to unabitra states already. Therefore, CETAG will have to go and meet with their constituents between today and tomorrow and finalise the decision to return to work. That is the way to go because we will be back to the commission on the 27th.

“Because the employer is expected to begin fully implementing the award on or before the 26th of this month, and more so when they are in court as well. So, we strongly believe that we must see them respecting the orders as well, and we will go and meet our constituents and talk to them, and then we will put this matter behind us.”

CETAG, however, is yet to decide on the order to end the strike.

