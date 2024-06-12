The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered striking workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to call off their strike and enter into negotiations with the government on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The staff are protesting the government’s undue delay in addressing their conditions of service, including the granting of Institution-Specific Allowances to the NIA.

This strike has disrupted operations at various NIA centres, leaving many people seeking services stranded.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Public Sector Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress, representing the NIA workers, John Sampa, indicated that the strike would only be called off after meeting with its leadership for a final resolution.

“We think that we want peace, we are ready to call our members to comply with the directive, I’m unable to say here now we have called off the strike action. Because I’m representing people, we’re going to call them, we will put our options on the table, we will deliberate upon it and the decision that we will take, we will communicate to Ghanaians.

“We’re ready to dialogue, as long as we see the commitment on the government’s side that the same way workers of other institutions have been treated, workers of NIA also deserve better.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Salary Administration at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Cephas Amada has expressed his readiness to enter into the negotiations to reach an amicable solution.

“We’re ready to continue negotiations in good faith as we have also done. We will meet them.”

