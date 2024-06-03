Amaati Company, in partnership with the USAID-West Africa Trade and Investment Hub, has established a 10-tonne factory for fonio production in Northern Ghana.

The initiative aims to bring highly nutritious fonio products to local communities, addressing the significant nutritional challenges faced by many in the region.

The new facility, located in Pagzaa, northern Ghana, is part of a broader effort to enhance food security and create job opportunities for the local populace.

By focusing on fonio, a grain known for its high nutritional value and resilience to harsh growing conditions, the project promises to provide a sustainable solution to the availability of fonio products.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Board Chair for Amaati Company Sakoya Naa Mahama Sintaro, highlighted the dual benefits of the factory.

He noted that the facility is envisioned to absorb not less than 30,000 smallholder farmers in five years, improving livelihoods and increasing incomes.

“This project is not only about producing fonio but also about uplifting the communities by providing them with a stable source of income through employment,” he said.

The USAID-Ghana Deputy Mission Director, Grace Lang, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership between USAID and Amaati.

“Our collaboration with Amaati Company is a testament to our commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and boosting local economies,” Lang stated.

She added that the collaboration has already improved the standard of living for nearly 5,000 women farmers in northern Ghana by introducing them to fonio farming.

“Fonio isn’t just a grain, it’s a symbol of resilience, empowerment, and progress for communities across northern Ghana, especially for women who have limited access to land,” she remarked.

The Chief of Nanton, who chaired the occasion, Nanton Naa Mahamadu Bawah, appealed to Amaati to engage farmers, especially women, in the cultivation of the grain for use at the factory.

He emphasized that this engagement would help reduce poverty levels and provide sustainable jobs for the people.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital