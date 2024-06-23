The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Director Richard Ahiagbah has condemned the alleged assault on a student at Christian Service University College, by individuals believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress.

The incident occurred during a speech by Mr. Mahama when Nana Boakye, a student, retorted, ‘Mahama will lose,’ in response to remarks directed at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP.

On Saturday, June 22, Richard Ahiagbah visited Nana Boakye to express his support.

He emphasised that no Ghanaian should suffer such ‘senseless and lawless’ abuse for exercising their right to free speech.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted for merely expressing their opinion. Nana Boakye did nothing wrong by disagreeing with former President Mahama. The attempt by the Ashanti NDC to downplay this issue is equally troubling.”

He called for immediate action from law enforcement authorities, criticising the police for their inaction in apprehending the perpetrators.

“It is deeply troubling that the police have not taken action to arrest those responsible for this vicious assault on Nana Boakye. We demand justice for him and a thorough investigation into this matter.”

The National Communications Director suggested that the government and relevant authorities must ensure the protection of free speech and hold those responsible for such acts of violence accountable.

