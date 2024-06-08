The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has slammed the leadership of the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Sammy Gyamfi in a post on his Facebook page, alleged that Naa Koryoo was arrested by personnel of the police service controlled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He questioned the transformational mantra of the police service and described the arrest as a nonsensical act from the police hierarchy.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, upon invitation, which angered sympathisers of the NDC who later besieged the premises to demand her release.

She is suspected of having been arrested in connection with her possession of a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson on the dawn of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Sammy Gyamfi in his post said the concerns raised with the spelling of the PC’s name on the gun’s document are flimsy, trivial and false and do not warrant her arrest.

He asked what the police did when the current Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson threatened Naa Koryoo which compelled her to register and possess the gun she is detained for.

“This same Hawa Koomson has threatened Naa Koryoo at gunpoint on four (4) different occasions, according to her lawyers. This is why she was compelled to buy and register a gun in her name for her protection.

“What a load of nonsense from the Dampare-led Police. Is this the transformation of the Ghana Police Service that IGP Dampare promised Ghanaians – that a Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC will be detained overnight by the Police for a reason as flimsy and trivial as this?”



He added that the leadership of the police must bow its head in shame for being controlled by the ruling NPP to effect these arrests of political opponents and said the NDC will not be intimidated by such acts.

“The leadership of the NPP-controlled Police must bow down their heads in shame for allowing themselves to be used by the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government against innocent civilians.

“We in the NDC will not be intimidated or cowered by this disgraceful and oppressive conduct of the Police. The demand for the release of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor continues today. #FreeKoryooNow #ResistOppressorsRule.”

