The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu constituency in the Central region has denied allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Majority Leader and incumbent MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin has brought in 71 soldiers from outside the constituency to transfer their votes to the area.

This comes after the NDC alleged that the NPP was busing people from outside Effutu to transfer votes and create chaos during the exercise.

The NPP has described the claims as baseless, challenging the NDC to provide evidence.

Instead, the NPP accused the NDC leadership of orchestrating a scheme to destabilize the vote transfer process and intimidate potential voters.

Speaking at a press conference, NPP Communications Officer Ellis Otabil stated that only indigenous people, students, and transferred workers are transferring their votes to Effutu.

“We want to set the record straight that whoever comes to Winneba to transfer his votes is either an indigene or native of Effutu and students alike are those who are transferring their votes to Effutu. Workers who have been transferred and are staying in Winneba are those who have transferred their votes to Effutu and therefore it wouldn’t lie in his mouth to send warnings to them that they cannot transfer their votes to vote democratically.“

He warned the NDC against intimidating voters, emphasising that the NPP will stand up for what is right.

“We have seen that the NDC in Central Region has a grand scheme to intimidate would-be voters who are transferring their votes to various constituencies to be part of the 2024 general election.

“We are sending a strong warning to the NDC that they cannot intimidate anyone in Effutu, they cannot resort to violence.”