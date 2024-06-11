Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Isaac Osei, has denied allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has done little to develop the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Isaac Osei, who is a former Member of Parliament for Subin, said the NPP has developed the Ashanti Region more than any political party.

Speaking to journalists in the Ashanti Region, Dr Isaac Osei said the NPP has done enough in the Ashanti Region and continues to execute many critical projects for the region.

“The government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has done a lot in the Ashanti region and all over the place. Whether you are talking about infrastructure or whether you are talking about the number of people who have passed through school as a result of the new policy on education by the government, it is obvious that this government has done great things here.

“The recent opening of the airport, for example, is a sure example of what the government wants to do here. The work that is going on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“This government, I think, has been fantastic for the people of Ashanti. We know that it is not just Ashanti. All over the country, the NPP is going to work and work very hard to ensure that we deliver a victory for the NPP and that we have Dr Bawumia as our next president.”

