Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Pusiga, has officially commissioned a FIFA standard Astroturf in the constituency.

This state-of-the-art facility, complete with floodlights, coaches’ benches, fencing, and an inner perimeter among others is set to transform sports and recreational activities in the area.

In his address, Alhaji Aludiba emphasised the importance of the Astroturf in promoting sports among the youth, providing a modern venue for training and matches, and fostering a sense of community pride.

He underscored that the project is part of his broader vision to improve the quality of life in Pusiga through various developmental initiatives.

“When we came to cut sod for the Astroturf, some said it was a scam, but today, we can see the reality. I told you I know the roads; I have the connections. Today, I am standing before you as the PC of the NPP, I have done so much just being a candidate. I am appealing to you, to send me there [parliament].”

“There are some places when I go, they ask me if I am a Member of Parliament. I cannot penetrate if I don’t have the title, MP. Give me the mandate and I will not disappoint the good people of Pusiga,” he appealed passionately.

Alhaji Aludiba who is the CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) promised to embark on a peaceful campaign to snatch the Pusiga seat that is occupied by the oppositional MP, Hajia Lardi Ayi Ayamba.

The astroturf which is spearheaded by Alhaji Aludiba was funded by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility to improve sports development in the country.

According to Edomgbole Nwiah Anyimah, the Project Manager at Ghana National Gas Company Limited, his outfit started the construction of 94 Astroturf across the country since the year 2019. Out of the number, he said 26 have been commissioned and 68 are ongoing.

Aside from Astroturf construction, Mr Anyiman said the Ghana National Gas Company Limited has constructed 155 projects across the northern sector of Ghana.

He tasked the management committee of the Pusiga pitch to safeguard it to achieve its purpose

The Minister for Youth and Sport, Mustapha Ussif said the construction of Astroturts across the country is in fulfillment of the president’s vision to improve sporting activities in the country.

“Before he assumed power in 2017, we had only 3 Astroturf in the entire country. Once we commission this Astroturf on his behalf, we will have 156 AstroTurfs in the entire country. His Excellency has also constructed 10 youth resource centers, with 5000 seating capacity, and 6 of them are completed,” he stated.

The commissioning was attended by the Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, Upper East Regional NPP Chairman, Lawyer Anthony Namoo, former Ghanaian football stars, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, John Paintstil, Emmanuel Agyemang Boadu, chiefs and religious leaders.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital