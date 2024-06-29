The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic insists that despite the prevailing economic crisis the governing party is attractive to young people.

According to Salam Mustapha, this feature of the NPP will be a major determinant of the party’s victory in the 2024 polls.

He made this known when a delegation of the international youth democratic union paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Staff ahead of the union’s meeting in Ghana aimed at coming up with ideas on how centre-right parties like the NPP can grow, win power and facilitate development in their respective countries.

For Salam Mustapha, this conference being held in Ghana is a testament to the attractiveness of the NPP.

The vice chair of IYDU, Nana Asafoagyei who doubles as the NPP’s deputy director of external affairs and NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Bosome Freho revealed that the meeting in Ghana will also provide an opportunity for delegates to engage with the NPP’s base.

Meanwhile, chief of staff Frema Osei Opare who welcomed the delegation, reiterated the president’s promise to ensure a free and fair election in 2024.

She made this known during a courtesy call on the Presidency by delegates of the international young democratic union.

According to the Chief of staff, even though the President is committed to the NPP’a agenda of breaking the eight, he will not compromise on the peace of the country.