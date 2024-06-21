The National Service Scheme (NSS) has clarified the GH¢40 Online Enrolment Activation fee required from prospective national service personnel to activate PIN codes for the 2024/2025 service year enrolment.

There was a public uproar after media reports over the Online Enrolment Activation fee.

However, in a statement dated Friday, June 21, the NSS explained that the GH¢40 charge for PIN codes is not a recent development.

The NSS described as “twisted and skewed” publications about the fee.

“The National Service Scheme (NSS) has taken notice of concerns raised by a section of the public regarding the GH¢40 fee required from prospective national service personnel to activate PIN codes for the 2024/2025 service year enrolment.

“It is clear that the authors of the storyline did not find out much about the issues and rather sought to twist and skew the story to portray the Scheme negatively to the public, as though this was an extortion, as they suggested in their writeup. Management wishes to clarify that the GH¢40 charge for PIN codes is not a recent development.”

The Scheme emphasised that the fee was initially paid through deductions at source from the personnel’s first month allowances, stating that the mode of payment was changed in 2015 to allow service personnel to pay before enrolment.

“The fee was initially paid through deductions at source from the first month allowances of the service personnel after they have been posted. However, the mode of payment was changed in 2015 to allow service personnel to pay before enrolment.

It reiterated that the GH¢40 charge is a well-established practice that supports ICT infrastructure.

“We reiterate that the GH¢40 charge is a well-established practice that supports the essential ICT infrastructure and services necessary for the efficient operation of NSS.”

The GH¢40 fee includes GH¢10 for NSS electronic ID cards, GH¢10 for National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) dues, and GH¢20 for online services and NSS certificates.

