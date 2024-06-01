The Nungua Traditional Council has warned government officials and developers to stop encroaching on lands along the Sakumono Ramsar site, which belongs to the Ga people.

Despite an order from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, to stay off the site, an unknown developer, allegedly backed by National Security operatives, is constructing on the wetland without approval or notice to the council.

Seth Bortier Okaigyae, the Sakumono S3iky3, speaking for the Nungua Traditional Council, during a press briefing on Friday, May 31, expressed concerns about the destruction of buildings and the sudden construction activities, which they claim are unauthorised.

“We residents of Nungua are worried about the sudden destruction of some buildings in this neighbourhood. Our attempts to unravel the perpetrators have been futile. Again, we heard that heaps of sand for construction have been scooped by some unknown individual. We’ve been told they were from the National Security. We are worried by these sudden events and are concerned about the failure to engage us for such acts.”

A private developer, Godknows Dumashie, who was previously asked to halt his project on the site, also cried foul, stating that while he was stopped from constructing, unknown persons were developing the site with impunity.

“I have properties here and some time ago, some men came around with machines, excavator and tipper truck. So when we came to inquire from them, they said they’d been sent by the National Security Coordinator from Blue Gate. We want the authority to step in because what’s happening, for me I don’t see it as a national assignment, it’s somebody who’s taking the law into his hand.”

Seth Bortier Okaigyae warned that if these encroachments continue, the council will advise itself and take necessary actions to protect their land.

“I will boldly say that if these unknown individuals do not stop these acts, we’ll advise ourselves because the land belongs to us. We’ll not sit and watch government officials take our lands.’’